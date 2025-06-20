Terrie Booth says she loves to walk in her neighborhood near Oak Lawn, lined with trees and easy access to restaurants and gyms.

However, she and neighbors say the walkability of the area near Wycliff Avenue and Throckmorton Street has been an ongoing issue for years, highlighted by a series of accidents in recent weeks.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The most recent happened Thursday when a vehicle on one-way Wycliff attempted a left turn from the center lane onto Throckmorton, and was hit by a passing car in the left lane that left the roadway and struck a house.

"People are terrified to walk up and down the street, cross the street here," Booth said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Her neighbor, John McCarley, has lived in the neighborhood, which routinely has planes from nearby Love Field overhead, for 12 years.

He told NBC 5 he's amassed a number of photos of accidents at the intersection, dating back to 2015, showing a pattern of increased danger for pedestrians.

"You know, it's endless," McCarley said about the ongoing issues here.

If not endless, then admittedly complex.

Wycliff Avenue is a one-way connector between Turtle Creek Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway with a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour that neighbors say drivers often ignore.

Throckmorton Street intersects Wycliff, and only drivers on Throckmorton have a stop sign.

McCarley says he's even cautioned visitors about how to position themselves when walking near Wycliff.

"I tell them, walk facing Wycliff (traffic) whenever you’re walking down it, because you never know what’s coming up behind you," McCarley said.

The city of Dallas' Department of Transportation and Public Works added signage earlier this month, visually reminding drivers on Throckmorton that Wycliff Ave traffic travels one-way and cross traffic doesn't stop.

Neighbors gathered Friday to share stories and concerns near the intersection, hoping the city of Dallas would consider adding an all-way stop sign on Wycliff to slow traffic further.

District 14 council member Paul Ridley told NBC 5 late Friday that's exactly what will happen.

"As a result of the traffic analysis and resident feedback, staff approved the installation of an all-way stop on June 18, which will be installed in the coming weeks," Ridley said.

Ridley added that the work will include restriping near the intersection of Wycliff and Throckmorton to accommodate the new signage.

Booth said she learned of the approval of the stop sign from NBC 5.

"We’re ecstatic,” Booth said. "I think it’s going to be transitional. It will take a while for people to know that it's there. I hope it’s a positive.”