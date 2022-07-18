Chalk Mountain Fire Consumes 6,000 Acres, 12 Buildings in Somervell County

What to Know Fire in Somervell County is dubbed the Chalk Mountain Fire due to its proximity to Chalk Mountain.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has burned roughly 6,000 acres and was about 10% contained. No injuries have been reported.

A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect -- drought conditions have left much of North Texas ripe for fire.

As the large 1148 Fire destroys homes and prompts evacuations near Possum Kingdom Lake, about 55 miles to the southeast there is another large wildfire that grew in size overnight into Tuesday.

The Chalk Mountain Fire, burning in an area between Dinosaur Valley State Park and Chalk Mountain, is about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth and sending huge plumes of smoke into the air over Somervell County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has consumed at least 6,000 acres and was about 10% contained. The fire had been very active overnight and spotted over multiple areas of Farm-to-Market Road 205.

Tuesday afternoon officials said they believe 12 structures, including homes, barns and other outbuildings, had been damaged or destroyed in the fire. The east side of the fire was flaring up late in the day and more resources were sent there to fight it.

Texas A&M Forest Service said hundreds of firefighters, including many volunteer departments, are in the area working the fire. Bulldozers continue to work to establish containment lines while engines from various agencies work to fight the fire.

On Tuesday, air tankers were deployed to the area to fight the fire dropping both water and fire retardants.

“We knew that we were going to see smoke and there was concern with heat. And that's why we ordered additional dozers, and also we have aircraft over the fire,” Texas A&M Fire Service spokesperson Mary Leathers said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING TUESDAY

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner told the Associated Press that no injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation, but it isn't believed to have been intentionally set, Turner said.

Turner has said drought conditions in the region have left the area ripe for fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We are experiencing dry fuels to a level that we haven't seen in the past 10 years," Turner said. "Any spark that lands in tall grass or even lands in some short grass right now is liable to spark."

RESIDENTS ASKED TO VOLUNTARILY EVACUATE

As of midnight Tuesday morning, residents north of U.S. Highway 67 and west of Highway 52 were asked to voluntarily evacuate, according to Cyndi Smith with the Erath County Office of Emergency Management who is serving as public information officer. All residents are asked to check in with the emergency operations center by calling 254-897-2242.

At an evacuation shelter in Glen Rose, Suzanne Brown received hugs from friends and loved ones Tuesday. She took cellphone video of the fire burning her home to the ground as she escaped.

“And we saw where the flames were and we were kind of concerned. We thought, 'no problem,'" said Brown, whose home had been spared from a similar brush fire years ago. "And about 10 minutes later they were coming down the road going, 'you've got to go now.' And we were one of the last ones out and drove through the flames on both sides of the road to get out."

Nearby, Mike Lohman’s family also evacuated but their home was untouched.

“It was pretty scary. We just loaded up and left. But, luckily the wind did change direction. Not for the people in that direction, I guess,” Lohman said.

The Somervell County Sheriff's Office said there is poor visibility in the area and that people should also avoid traveling to the area to see the fire. "Please be aware of emergency vehicles in the area and please stay off the roads and out of the way as they fight this fire," the department said.

RECEPTION CENTER ESTABLISHED FOR EVACUEES

Somervell County set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for any and all evacuees who need shelter, and help for animals and livestock was being provided by the Texas Animal Health Commission. If anyone needs trailers to help move livestock they can call the EOC.

Officials with the forest service said residents should expect to see smoke in the air as the firefight continues.

Donations of food and water for evacuees, first responders and pets will be accepted at the Expo Center, and cash donations and gift cards are being accepted at the Somervell County Sheriff's Office.

“Everyone is showing up with donations and support and offering to help in any way they can. That's what Glen Rose does,” volunteer Marilyn Phillips said.

Suzanne Brown said support from the Red Cross and from friends and neighbors was comforting after she lost everything, but survived.

“I'm getting everything together so they can help us with cots and anything else we might need,” Brown said.

INTENSE HEAT TAKING A TOLL ON FIREFIGHTERS

The intense heat is making firefighting efforts difficult, and several firefighters have been treated on the scene for heat-related illnesses, but none have been hospitalized.

"The bad news is, the weather that we have today, we're going to see for the next several days, so that makes containing the fire a little difficult, but we're going to keep at it and each day we're going to get a little more containment on it," said Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Mary Leathers.

Leathers said that anything flammable is on fire and there is a lot of dry vegetation and very dry juniper trees fueling the fire. Homes have been lost in the fire, but an accurate count was not available Tuesday morning.

COMANCHE PEAK NUCLEAR PLANT NOT IN DANGER

As for Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Mary Leathers said there is no threat.

"The nuclear power plant is in front of the fire but it's in really good condition. We've got a nice wide road between the fire and the plant, and the plant has got a lot of asphalt and concrete so the threat is not to the plant. The threat is to the homes that lie between the fire and Highway 56."

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there have been 38 fires across the state on Monday burning more than 2,600 acres.

Wildfires are on the move in Somervell County, where thousands of acres have been charred since Monday afternoon and at least 12 structures damaged, authorities say.

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS

TEXAS BURNING: INSIDE THE STORM

In April 2011, during an extreme drought, four out-of-control wildfires burning in close proximity to each other were dubbed the Possum Kingdom Complex fire. The fires scorched 150,000 acres of parched Texas ranch land and destroyed 150 homes and two churches.

Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said in the NBC 5 docu-series Inside the Storm: Texas Burning, that at that time the period from August 2010 to July 2011 was the driest 12 consecutive months on record.

Out-of-control wildfires scorch 4-million acres of Texas land in 2011. Drought, high winds and even a tropical storm fuel flames in some parts of the state. Fires spark a race to escape Possum Kingdom Lake – a favorite getaway – as they destroy homes and a state park.

Later that summer, in August, a second fire erupted near the lake called the PK 101 Ranch fire. That fire burned more than 6,000 additional acres on the south side of the lake and destroyed nearly 40 more homes.

On Sept. 4, 2011, a massive wildfire erupted in Central Texas. The Bastrop County Complex fire, east of Austin, became the most destructive wildfire in Texas history. More than 1,600 homes and structures were destroyed when 32,000 acres were scorched, including 96% of the 6,565-acre Bastrop State Park. Two people died in the fires.

During that 2011 fire season, the Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 31,000 fires burned more than four million acres across the state and destroyed 2,947 homes.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.