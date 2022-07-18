Chalk Mountain Fire Now 4K Acres in Somervell County, South of Granbury

As the large 1148 Fire destroys homes and prompts evacuations near Possum Kingdom Lake Monday afternoon, about 55 miles to the southeast there is another large wildfire growing in size. The Chalk Mountain Fire in an area between Dinosaur Valley State Park and Chalk Mountain, about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth sent plumes of smoke into the air in Somervell County.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire had been very active overnight and spotted over multiple areas of FM 205. The Texas A&M Fire Service said early Tuesday that the fire has consumed about 4,000 acres and was about 10% contained.

Update: the #ChalkMountainFire in Somervell County remains an estimated 4,000 acres and 10% contained. The fire remained very active overnight and spotted over FM205 in multiple areas. Crews continue structure protection while heavy equipment construct containment line. #txfire pic.twitter.com/OfByaZZVVX — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

Texas A&M Forest Service said hundreds of firefighters are in the area working the fire. Bulldozers continue to work to establish containment lines while engines from various agencies work to fight the fire.

On Tuesday, air tankers will be deployed to the area to fight the fire dropping both water and fire retardants. For that reason, a plea was made that no drones fly in the area, which would impede firefighting efforts from the air.

As of midnight residents north of Highway 67 and west of Highway 52 were asked to voluntarily evacuate, according to Cindy Smith with the Erath Office of Emergency Management who is serving as public information officer. All residents are asked to check in with emergency operations center by calling 254-897-2242.

Somervell County set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for any and all evacuees who need shelter, and help for animals and livestock was being provided by the Texas Animal Health Commission. If anyone needs trailers to help move livestock they can call the EOC.

The intense heat is making firefighting efforts difficult, and several firefighters have been treated on the scene for heat-related illnesses, but none have been hospitalized.

"The bad news is, the weather that we have today, we're going to see for the next several days, so that makes containing the fire a little difficult, but we're going to keep at it and each day we're going to get a little more containment on it," said Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Mary Leathers.

Leathers said residents should expect to see smoke in the air as the firefight continues.

Leathers said that anything flammable is on fire and there is a lot of dry vegetation and very dry juniper trees fueling the fire. Homes have been lost in the fire, but an accurate count was not available Tuesday morning.

As for Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, Leathers said there is no threat. "The nuclear power plant is in front of the fire but it's in really good condition. We've got a nice wide road between the fire and the plant, and the plant has got a lot of asphalt and concrete so the threat is not to the plant. The threat is to the homes that lie between the fire and Highway 56."

The Somervell County Sheriff's Office said there is poor visibility in the area and that people should also avoid traveling to the area to see the fire. "Please be aware of emergency vehicles in the area and please stay off the roads and out of the way as they fight this fire," the department said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Donations of food and water for evacuees, first responders and pets will be accepted at the Expo Center, and cash donations and gift cards are being accepted at the Somervell County Sheriff's Office.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says there have been 38 fires across the state on Monday burning more than 2,600 acres.

TEXAS BURNING: INSIDE THE STORM

In April 2011, during an extreme drought, four out-of-control wildfires burning in close proximity to each other were dubbed the Possum Kingdom Complex fire. The fires scorched 150,000 acres of parched Texas ranch land and destroyed 150 homes and two churches.

Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said in the NBC 5 docu-series Inside the Storm: Texas Burning, that at that time the period from August 2010 to July 2011 was the driest 12 consecutive months on record.

Out-of-control wildfires scorch 4-million acres of Texas land in 2011. Drought, high winds and even a tropical storm fuel flames in some parts of the state. Fires spark a race to escape Possum Kingdom Lake – a favorite getaway – as they destroy homes and a state park.

Later that summer, in August, a second fire erupted near the lake called the PK 101 Ranch fire. That fire burned more than 6,000 additional acres on the south side of the lake and destroyed nearly 40 more homes.

On Sept. 4, 2011, a massive wildfire erupted in Central Texas. The Bastrop County Complex fire, east of Austin, became the most destructive wildfire in Texas history. More than 1,600 homes and structures were destroyed when 32,000 acres were scorched, including 96% of the 6,565-acre Bastrop State Park. Two people died in the fires.

During that 2011 fire season, the Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 31,000 fires burned more than four million acres across the state and destroyed 2,947 homes.