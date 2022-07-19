The Chalk Mountain Fire west of Glen Rose has knocked out power in the area and damaged more than 40 power poles and other infrastructure, United Cooperative Services says.

The company said they are working on restoring service in the area with new poles and wire but noted that several areas will need to be cleared with bulldozers before the restoration work can be done.

There are also several areas with hot spots that are continuing to be doused by firefighters.

United warned that with the heat expected to remain in the forecast and with no rain expected any time soon, there may be more outages due to fire in the future.

