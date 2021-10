A single-engine Cessna 210N flipped and landed upside down at Dallas Executive Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Airport officials said the plane toppled over on takeoff. It's not yet clear why the plane flipped over.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

There are no reported injuries.

FAA records show the plane is registered to an owner in Austin.

Check back and refresh this page for updates.