CEO of Company That Owns Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Accused of Sexual Abuse of Child

Serious allegations have surfaced against the man who runs the network that owns the nationally-syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.



George Laughlin is the CEO of YEA Networks, based in Las Colinas.



He's been called a “power player” by industry publications.

Tuesday, he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail.



Laughlin is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old, accusations he vigorously denies.



According to his attorneys, the allegations claim he continuously abused a young child a decade ago.

Attorneys said the child was not involved with the Kidd's Kids foundation, a nonprofit founded by the late Kidd Kraddick.

Laughlin previously served on the board of the foundation and had a close friendship with Kraddick until the beloved DJ's death in 2013.

Laughlin's attorneys insist he is innocent and said they'll vigorously defend against what they called "false allegations."

They said Laughlin is cooperating with Dallas detectives and "unequivocally" passed a polygraph.

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host Kellie Rasberry issued the following statement.

"I would not work for a man if I thought there was one shred of truth to this. I know him as a man and I know his character. I've seen him with children for 25 years. I believe him 100 percent. I pray that the truth comes out."

Laughlin was released Tuesday on his own recognizance and a promise to appear in court at a later date.

NBC 5 has not heard from anyone regarding an alleged victim.

NBC 5 contacted the Kidd's Kids Foundation and YEA Networks for comment Tuesday night, but did not hear back.