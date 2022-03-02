Century-Old Waxahachie Tombstones Vandalized, Police Say

Waxahachie Police say they are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspects involved vandalizing hundreds of historical tombstones.

According to the City of Waxahachie, staff members were alerted Monday around 9 a.m. that significant vandalism occurred in the Waxahachie City Cemetery on Hawkins Street.

Once officials arrived, they found damage to approximately 275 gravestones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken.

Police say that although the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the vandalism involved older stones, some dating over 100 years old.

One of the destroyed markers was that of Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie's first settlers and founders.

"This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery," said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services. "Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly."

The investigation is ongoing and Police are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Waxahachie Police at469-309-4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.