Century-Old Fort Worth Building Purchased by Irving Hotel Company

A landmark Fort Worth building has been purchased by an Irving hotel company.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the 11-story office building at 110 W. 7th St. in downtown Fort Worth was constructed in 1910 to house the First National Bank.

The more than century-old building was purchased by Icon Lodging, which is expected to convert the property into a hotel.

Icon Lodging operates a dozen hotels in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona and has other hotels under development in Fort Worth, Albuquerque and Wichita Falls.

Kelly and Transwestern’s Blake Grable brokered the sale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

