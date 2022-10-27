Centennial Concert to Kick Off Booker T. Washington High School's 100th Anniversary

On Thursday morning, crews at the Music Hall at Fair Park were busy setting the stage for the BTW Centennial Concert. The music and dance performances will feature alumni from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

"Tomorrow night we are intent on telling the story of Booker T.," 1992 Booker T. graduate Geno Young said.

Young went on to be a musical director for 1989 Booker T. graduate Erykah Badu. On Friday, Young will be directing musical performances for the BTW Centennial Concert.

"You look at what's gone before us, you look at the students now, and how Booker T. is thriving," Young said. "It's just amazing to be a part of that history."

That history is a tale of two schools. In 1922, Booker T. Washington High School was the first African American high school in Dallas.

"I don't think it can be overstated, the importance of the history of Booker T.," Principal Scott Rudes said. "This school opened as a beacon of hope for African Americans in the city of Dallas, many of whom walked miles for an education. It really speaks to the fact that we stand on the shoulders of giants."

In 1976 the school became an arts magnet school. At its core, the foundation has been one of social justice.

"This school was really for a diverse population, and when I say 'diverse,' that really is in many aspects," Lily Weiss said.

Weiss was faculty in the school's dance conservatory from 1978 to 2016, serving as Artistic Director from 2014 to 2016.

"Faculty in the Arts and faculty in the Academics really find relevance in each," Weiss said. "I think that's the strong suit."

On Sunday there will be a ceremony to bury a time capsule which includes an old black and white photo of the Class of 1926, and some other items that won't be revealed until future generations unearth it 100 years from now.

"The past 100 years is important," Young said. "And we need to do whatever it takes for there to be another 100 years."

Friday's concert at the Music Hall at Fair Park is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. To reserve a seat click here.

You can find a calendar of the weekend 100th anniversary events here.