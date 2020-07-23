Census Drive-Thru Event at Bachman Lake Will Provide Food to Residents

Residents in the lowest Census response area in North Texas, Bachman Lake, will be able to grab a box of food on behalf of the North Texas Food Bank if they speak with a Census representative to complete their 2020 Census in a drive-thru event Thursday.

The U.S. Census Bureau Dallas Region will be holding the drive-thru event starting at 12:30 p.m. at Bachman Lake Together Family Center.

The Bachman Lake area currently holds the lowest self-response rate for the Metroplex at 19.9%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Residents who attend will be able to complete the census in their vehicle.

Before the Bachman Lake event, Census employees will hold a parade in South Dallas with the goal of getting as many residents to complete their Census in that area.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Lords Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas, an area with a self-response rate for the Census of 38.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.