Man arrested after police say woman attacked, killed in her Celina home

Police say the alleged attacker, Karl Stanley, knew the victim, who died from her injuries at the scene

By NBCDFW Staff

A man is facing a capital murder charge after police say a woman died during an attempted burglary in Celina.

According to Celina police, at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 3000 block of Seattle Slew Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been assaulted, and her suspected attacker was still inside the home. Police said the man was taken into custody, and the woman was given first aid but that she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

During their investigation, police learned the man and woman knew each other but that he'd entered the home unlawfully and attacked her.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Karl Andrew Stanley. Police did not release a motive for the attack or share any details about the relationship between Stanley and the woman.

Stanley was booked into the Collin County Jail, where he is charged with capital murder by terroristic threat and stalking. He is being held on bonds totaling $1.5 million. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Celina police said the investigation is ongoing.

