Celina Resident Claims $1M Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket Prize

A Celina resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The Texas Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry, located at 204 East Pecan Street in Celina.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery said.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $73 billion in prizes to lottery players.

The Texas Lottery has contributed $28.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund and more than $172 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.