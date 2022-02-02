Celina

Celina Resident Claims $1M Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket Prize

Texas Lottery

A Celina resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The Texas Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry, located at 204 East Pecan Street in Celina.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery said.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $73 billion in prizes to lottery players.

The Texas Lottery has contributed $28.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund and more than $172 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

CelinaTexas Lotteryscratch ticket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us