Celina Police Searching for 69-Year-Old Missing Man

The Celina Police Department is currently trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to police, Coy Huddleston who was last seen at 12:45 p.m. at his residence located in the 3000 block of Hartline Hills.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Huddleston, also known as "Spike," is a 69-year-old male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Huddleston has a long grey pony tail, grey mustache, and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen by his wife wearing black or blue shirt, blues jeans, and a black and white Richardson Fire Department hat.

Police said Huddleston is a paraplegic who is paralyzed from the chest down and gets around in a black manual wheel chair.

Coy is able to drive and operates a white 2014 Ford E-350 with Texas license plate DJL 6001. The vehicle is equipped with a Quigley Lift Package, police said. The back left quarter panel on the driver side is stamped "4x4".

According to police, Huddleston's family said that due to medical issues, Coy has not left home unattended in a year.

Police said Huddleston left his residence without informing any family member of where he was going and left his cell phone is off, meaning that there is no means of communication with him at this time.

Anyone with information on Coy's whereabouts should contact the Collin County Dispatch at 972-547-5350.