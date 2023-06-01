Celina Garden Club Hosts Home Garden Tour to Raise Money for Scholarships

The Gremillion home gardens in rural Celina are groomed and ready for their closeup on Saturday. It's one of the stops on the Garden Club of Celina 2023 Home Garden Tour.

"I don't think of myself as a professional by any means, or even a garden designer," Julianne Gremillion said. "But I do love it!"

Gremillion is one of 7 properties featured on the tour.

"Maybe more so than previous years, is a really wide variety of homes on the tour this year," Celina Home Garden Tour Chair Michella Menton said. "I think it's a great stress reliever if you're into flowers and pretty things."

More than that, the garden tour is a fundraiser for scholarships for graduating seniors who are interested in STEM and agriculture.

"That's what the Garden Club is all about," Celina Home Garden Tour committee member Susan Mitlyng said. "Giving back to the community and maintaining an awareness of our environment and beautiful gardens."

"I just love the thrill of trying something new to me. It's almost like a science experiment," Gremillion said of gardening. "I think at its most basic level, it's about hope."

The Garden Club of Celina 2023 Home Garden Tour will also have donkeys available for rescue from Donkey and Equine Haven, as well as merchandise from local wine and plant businesses.

The tour is Saturday, June 3. For more information, click here.