Celina Detective and Young Daughter Remembered During Vigil

A fallen officer and his young daughter were remembered Thursday night in the City of Celina. For some, the loss of Detective KC Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter Brynlee was almost too much to bear. But love and comfort have kept them going.

Robinson and Brynlee died Monday when their car was hit from behind in a chain-reaction crash along Highway 56. Robinson served on the Celina Police Department for 3 1/2 years and was known for his humor, love for his work and dedication to the community.

“That’s the heart that we all love from KC,” said Lieutenant Tim Hale. “And that’s the heart we’re all going to miss.”

With family on the front row, hundreds said their final goodbyes to a little girl and her father. Then there was one final call, and job well done as this message from dispatch played over the loudspeakers.

“Detective KC Robinson is 10-42. Thank you for your service, sacrifice and dedication. Your watch has ended. Your brothers and sisters have it from here.”

Robinson’s wife was also involved in Monday’s crash. We’re told she is currently recovering and watched Thursday evening’s vigil virtually from the hospital.