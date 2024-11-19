Celebration of life remembering Irving Officer Jerome Scholz scheduled for this Friday

The Irving Police Department said it's inviting the public to join them in a celebration of life for Officer Jerome Scholz who died on Friday in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Scholz, 38, is being remembered for his big heart, acts of service and dedication.

“Jerome came to work every day with a servant's heart, wanting to protect the citizens of this great city," said Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on Monday afternoon. "He was a large man, but his personality was even larger. Jerome was a true Servant Leader. Servant Leader is a philosophy that quite simply puts others in front of oneself, and that's what Jerome was."

Originally from Atlanta, GA., Scholz played football at Fort Valley State University then served seven years in the United States Army and five years with the Irving Police Department.

Chief Miller said Scholz was well known in the department and was seen as not only a colleague but as a big brother and friend.

"He had a guardian, protection mindset, and it showed in how he did his job. It showed in how he interacted with people. He was, quite literally, a poster child for this police department," expressed Miller who said Scholz was featured in many recruiting ads.

He said Scholz was a 'huge fitness nut' and was passionate about staying healthy and in shape. Miller said Scholz lost more than 100 pounds in his early twenties and always wanted to help others achieve their weight loss goals.

"My memory of him is encouraging me to make sure that I take care of myself doing this job," said Miller. "He would stay on me about working out like he would stay on everybody else working out, just that idea of doing better and being better."

The chief described how Scholz would send Facebook messages to co-workers at night encouraging them to work out. He also started an event called 'Five Mile Fridays' where he would challenge his co-workers and friends to run five miles every Friday.

"Ironically after Jerome's accident a group of co-workers went and ran five miles that night," said Miller.

Scholz died Friday evening while off-duty. Irving Police said he was riding his motorcycle at the intersection of 635 and Valley View Ln. in Irving around 4:40 p.m. Their preliminary investigation suggests the other driver failed to yield to the right of way while turning. Scholz was taken to the hospital but died less than an hour later.

"I was talking to his mom because she wanted to know if he had his helmet on, well he had his helmet on because he promised his mother that he would wear his helmet. That's what kind of guy he was, he made sure he did right by Mama Scholz. He was a very determined person, and did what he was supposed to be doing," said Miller.

The crash happened about two minutes away from the station Scholz worked at along Riverside Dr. in the northern part of Irving.

"It was a nightmare for some of the officers, some of Jerome's shift mates responded to the accident," said Miller.

The officer's death has been a shock to all who knew him, including his next-door neighbor for the past two and a half years, who saw Scholz Friday morning.

"He's like this giant, you know, that, you know, it would feel so intimidating. but once you get to know him, he's just like a teddy bear, you know, the nicest, kindest person that you would ever meet," said Gary Johnson, his neighbor.

He said Scholz was always kind and friendly and they saw each other in passing nearly every day.

We invite the community to join us this Friday, November 22nd, as we celebrate the life and legacy of Irving Police Officer Jerome Scholz. pic.twitter.com/cp9e7FtwbP — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) November 18, 2024

"It would be every day, 'Good morning, how are you doing?'" reflected Johnson. "In the evening coming in, [he would ask] 'How was your day?'"

Johnson said Scholz also served as security for their apartment complex and would speak to residents about staying safe and securing their belongings.

"I'm going to miss seeing him all the time," said Johnson as he teared up.

“The most important thing for us to do is to introduce Jerome to those who didn’t know him and make sure that we don’t forget Jerome," said Chief Miller. "We’ll go about the business of making sure that Jerome's legacy is intact, that his service here, which was exemplary, is intact."