Celebrate Pi Day on 3/14 with these deals around North Texas

March 14, or 3/14, is Pi Day, or Pie Day, and businesses across North Texas are celebrating with deals and discounts.

This Friday, you can celebrate the math part of it, or you can take advantage of the pie-themed deals.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are some deals going on in honor of Pi Day:

Blaze Pizza: On March 14, Pi Day, the nearly 300 Blaze Pizza restaurants across North America will offer a buy one 11-inch pizza, get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14. Valid in-restaurant only at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Boston Market: One free chicken pot pie with any pot pie and drink order with the Boston Market app.

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy any large pizza and get a medium, build-your-own 1-topping pizza for just $3.14. North Texas locations can be found here.

Cicis Pizza: Order one medium or one large 1-topping pizza and get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for only $3.14.

Emporium Pies: Celebrate with the 'Chickin Lickin,' a chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onions, chicken and gravy in a puff pastry crust. This pie comes in a mini pie (6") for 1-2 people or a large (9") pie for sharing. 'Chickin Lickin' is only available March 14 - March 16 for pick-up or delivery. Offer good while supplies last.

Mr. Gatti's Pizza: This Pi Day, participating Mr. Gatti's Pizza locations are offering a carryout or delivery of a medium 1-topping pizza for just $3.14. Note that participating locations include all in-store Walmart locations.

Pizza Hut: The restaurant chain will be celebrating Pi Day by introducing the new Pizza Charcuterie. The dish starts at $24.99.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven, Inc. is offering Whole Pizzas for just $3.14 on March 14 only.