Celebrate National Taco Day in North Texas

National Taco Day is Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Here are a few places to celebrate in North Texas.

Chuy’s

If you dress up as a taco and post a photo on social media using the #ChuysTacoDay you can get a free dine-in entrée of your choice. Keep the fiesta going and add a taco for just $1 to any dine-in entrée on Wednesday.

El Chico

For one of the finest Mexican food experiences head to El Chico in Rockwall where you can add a taco to any entrée for just $2 when you mention the promotion.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is giving customers something to taco bout by celebrating the little things. Rewards members can grab 10 mini tacos for just $2, at participating location.

Taco Bell

Live mas on Wednesday with two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for only $5.

On the Border

Celebrate however you want with all the choices at On the Border. Deals include $2 classic tacos and $4 southwest chicken tacos and brisket tacos.

Fuzzy’s

Take your National Taco Day from good to Baja at Fuzzy’s! On Wednesday reward members can get two free Baja tacos with a purchase of $5 or more.