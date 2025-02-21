National Margarita Day falls on Saturday, Feb. 22, this year. The margarita has become a staple of Dallas drinking culture ever since the frozen margarita was invented at local restaurant Mariano's.

Restaurants and bars across Dallas-Fort Worth offer deals and specials so you can celebrate National Margarita Day the best way, with a margarita in hand.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you don't see your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant on the list below, check out their social media pages to see if they offer any specials.

Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in North Texas

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This year on 2/22 @eatatabuelos is celebrating Margarita Day with $7.95 Premium Margarita like the El Jefe, Skinny Margarita, Berry Paloma, and Platinum Hand Shaken Margarita! And when we say premium, we mean that.

"National Margarita Day is coming in hot this Saturday, February 22, and Blue Goose Cantina is throwing a fiesta you won’t want to miss! 🌟🍹

🔥 The lineup:

✅ $9 Top Shelf Margaritas – all day long

✅ $5 Frozen & Rocks Margaritas – starting at 7 PM

✅ $3 Mexican Candy Shots – all day

But wait, there’s more! We’re keeping the party going until midnight with our “Light Up the Night” celebration—think mood lighting, high-energy vibes, and margaritas flowing all night. Who’s in? 🎉🍸"

"National Margarita Day is this Saturday; time to call the babysitter, book the Uber, and rally the crew! $5 top-shelf margs are waiting for you all day this Saturday at Blue Mesa!🍹🎉"

The chain offers margaritas in a commemorative cup ... and the short film below.

"Gonna act up on Saturday, 2/22😏 #ChuysRitaDay

SPECIALS

-Make your 'Rita a Grande for $2 more.

-$1 Floaters.

-$5 Shots of Top-Shelf Tequila."

"National Margarita Day Celebration! Why limit the fun to one day? We’re celebrating National Margarita Day with a three-day fiesta from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22! Get ready to go MARGARITA CRAZY with: • Margarita Specials • Margarita Flights • Delicious food from the Community Kitchen • AND MORE! Large groups welcome.

Fuzzy's is offering $5 Sangria 'Rita Swirls and House Margs.

"Join us for National Margarita Day on Saturday February 22, where our Champion Passionfruit Margarita will face the ultimate challenger, The Garden Rita. 🍹

The day will be full with $5 Featured Margs, a DJ on the patio, a live muralist @cjosephart , and some other fun surprises! It will be a fiesta you won’t want to miss!

Stay tuned for the official Battle of the Margs showdown! 🔥"

$7 Cucas Margs all day at the Arlington location only.

"2.22.25 is National Margarita Day! Celebrate with Dallas’ own Original Frozen! 🍋‍🟩" Mariano's said they will have their original frozen margarita on special for $9.

✨ YOU'RE INVITED || NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY ✨

Consider this your reminder of our annual National Margarita Day celebration this week, starting Friday 2/21 at 4pm and continuing to Saturday 2/22, at all locations.

CUSTOMIZED MARGS 🍹

- Tableside, hand-crafted margaritas

- Complete with your choice of two infusions and rim garnish

Get ready to sip in style & celebrate #NationalMargaritaDay! Make your resi via the link in our profile.

We will be serving $8 Classic Margaritas - Frozen or On the Rocks

Shaken, stirred, or frozen-- however you like it, National Margarita Day is almost here and we're celebrating with $5 Margs all day! 🍹

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 2/22 for the ultimate National Margarita Day celebration!

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.