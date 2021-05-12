Cedar Hill Track Standout Collects Donations for Nursing Home Residents

The office at Diallo Good's Cedar Hill home is piling up with boxes and bags filled with donated crossword puzzles, coloring books and crayons the high school senior is collecting for seniors in nursing homes.

"I wouldn't want to be in that position," Good said of nursing home residents who were on lockdown, unable to see loved ones in the pandemic. "It can give them some kind of hope, like somebody is thinking about them during this time."

Good was inspired by a picture of his great-aunt Jean, who recently died, coloring and doing crossword puzzles in her nursing home room.

"My mom showed it to me," Good said. "That's when we kind of got the idea, you know she likes crossword puzzles, maybe others would like this."

He put out the call on Facebook and started collecting donations.

"Makes you feel like anything's possible," Good said. "Like, how I'm trying to help people I don't know, these people are helping me that don't know me."

Some of them might know who Good is. Last weekend he won first at the state meet as part of the 4x100 relay team. The Cedar Hill High School track team finished second in the state overall.

"Track was like some thing I always love to do," Good said. "Now I gotta find something else to occupy me."

Doing something good for others is how he's spending his time now.

"I feel like it's something I could keep doing," Good said. "There's a lot of good people in this world, and God puts a lot of people in positions to help others, so why not?"

After graduation, Good plans to go to school to study kinesiology and wants to keep running track.