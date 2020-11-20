Cedar Hill Police, Regional Partners Search for Man Missing Since Nov. 13

The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13.

Police said Jorian Caldwell was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of Mansfield Road at approximately 4 a.m.

Caldwell was last seen wearing a gray tank top, camouflage shorts, and no shoes, police said.

Cedar Hill police officers, along with other police departments and agencies, have conducted intensive search efforts over several days but have been unable to locate Caldwell.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Dallas Police Department assisted with air searches using helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, Cedar Hill police said.

The K9 teams from Search One Rescue also assisted with ground searches on multiple days, and drone teams from the Public Safety Unmanned Response team conducted searches in areas unreachable by foot.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, the Grand Prairie Police dive team assisted with searches of nearby water sources, and the Cedar Hill Fire Department assisted with ground searches.

Cedar Hill police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Jorian is asked to contact the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.