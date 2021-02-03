Cedar Hill Officer Buys Camera to Help Burglary Victim Feel More Secure

Cedar Hill police officer Michell Martinez used her own money to buy a resident a security camera after someone stole the catalytic converter off her car.
Martinez told NBC 5 that she bought the camera for "Miss Kim" because she wanted to help make the woman feel safer in her community.
"I felt like in my heart that I could reach out and help her by purchasing the camera so that she could feel safe in her community. I wanted her to feel safe in the community that we protect and serve," Martinez said.
Insurance repaired the woman's car, but the surveillance camera gives her peace of mind.