Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill Officer Buys Camera to Help Burglary Victim Feel More Secure

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Cedar Hill police officer Michell Martinez used her own money to buy a resident a security camera after someone stole the catalytic converter off her car.

Martinez told NBC 5 that she bought the camera for "Miss Kim" because she wanted to help make the woman feel safer in her community.

"I felt like in my heart that I could reach out and help her by purchasing the camera so that she could feel safe in her community.  I wanted her to feel safe in the community that we protect and serve," Martinez said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

eddie hassell 34 mins ago

Arlington Teenager Indicted in the Murder of Actor Eddie Hassell

Insurance repaired the woman's car, but the surveillance camera gives her peace of mind.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HillCedar Hill policemichelle martinez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us