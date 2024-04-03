A Cedar Hill man who federal investigators say is an alleged member of the "Proud Boys" was arrested Wednesday and accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Steve Saxiones, 46, faces felony offenses of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assault on a federal officer. The Department of Justice said Saxiones is also charged with several misdemeanors including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

Saxiones was arrested in Cedar Hill and will make his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas.

Since the 2021 attack on the Capitol, more than 1,300 people from all 50 states have been arrested and charged for their actions and attempts to disrupt a joint session of Congress attempting to count the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

DOJ This image was part of a DOJ criminal complaint alleging Steve Saxiones committed felony crimes during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In court documents, the DOJ said at 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, police on the Lower West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol were attempting to move a crowd of rioters away from the building and keep them from entering by using barricades and tear gas. Investigators said rioters were pushing against the police line and that Saxiones, "allegedly made repeated efforts to push the bike rack barricades and throw his body weight into the police line. Saxiones eventually moved to the end of one such barricade, lunged forward, and allegedly wrapped his arms around an officer."

Federal investigators said Saxiones was arrested and released without being charged.

Before Jan. 6, 2021, court documents said Saxiones was part of online chats with other members of the Proud Boys and the Ministry of Self Defense (MOSD) discussing travel to Washington D.C. and the potential for violence at the Capitol. Investigators said in a message to Proud Boys members Saxiones wrote, "What's the deal with flying with body armor? Does TSA f— with you?" and "I'm thinking of carrying a IIIA Kevlar vest I have it has more coverage than my plate carrier and it's lighter I'm also flying AA."

Investigators also said he wrote messages about communication methods for Jan. 6 and ways to conceal his appearance.

It's unclear if Saxiones has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The investigation into the breach at the U.S. Capitol is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

