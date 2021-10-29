Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD Staffer Hailed a Hero After Saving Choking Child

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A staff member at Lake Ridge Elementary in the Cedar Hill Independent School District is being hailed a hero after saving a choking student earlier this month.

Assistant principal Emily Washington told NBC 5 that a second-grader was choking on Cheetos when Chris Coit rushed to his rescue and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I was just glad I was there at the time to assist as needed," Coit said.

Coit, who is also a deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, said it only takes seconds for something to go wrong and that he was just in the right place at the right time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 51 mins ago

Cutting Edge Haunted House Named ‘Best Haunted Attraction'

Dallas 4 hours ago

Police Make Arrest in Attack of Store Employee

"He's always looking to see how he can care for every scholar no matter what he's doing if it's monitoring in the cafeteria or out and about in the school," said Washington.

For tips on what to do if a child is choking, click here.

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill ISDCedar Hillchris coitlake ridge elementary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us