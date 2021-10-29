Cedar Hill ISD Staffer Hailed a Hero After Saving Choking Child

A staff member at Lake Ridge Elementary in the Cedar Hill Independent School District is being hailed a hero after saving a choking student earlier this month.

Assistant principal Emily Washington told NBC 5 that a second-grader was choking on Cheetos when Chris Coit rushed to his rescue and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I was just glad I was there at the time to assist as needed," Coit said.

Coit, who is also a deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, said it only takes seconds for something to go wrong and that he was just in the right place at the right time.

"He's always looking to see how he can care for every scholar no matter what he's doing if it's monitoring in the cafeteria or out and about in the school," said Washington.

For tips on what to do if a child is choking, click here.