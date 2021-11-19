Cedar Hill ISD Has a New Teen Superintendent

A junior at Cedar Hill High School is doing Something Good and taking on a top job at Cedar Hill ISD.

Skylar Wesley was officially given the title of Cedar Hill ISD Teen Superintendent at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. She will now be a voice for her classmates and serve as a liaison between the administration and the CHISD scholars.

Wesley will work alongside the actual superintendent, Dr. Gerald Hudson, and play a key role in communicating directly with students, not just at her school, but at every campus across the district.

“I was in complete shock honestly, because we have a total of 12 schools, seven elementary, three middle, and two high schools, and they told me that I was going to be helping the scholars at all these schools,” said Wesley. “I was just like, wow, this is amazing. I was very very excited.”

Wesley had to submit an application for the job. Then she went through virtual interviews with a panel of Cedar Hill ISD employees.

Finally, she had an in-person interview with the superintendent himself before she was offered the job as the first CHISD teen superintendent.

Wesley says she plans to attend TCU or Texas Southern with a career goal of becoming a dentist. But, she hasn’t ruled out becoming a superintendent one day.