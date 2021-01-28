Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD Celebrates New Teacher Supply Warehouse With Ribbon Ceremony

Warehouse made possible through donations from corporate partners as well as elementary scholar Skyler Lewis who created and donated coloring books for other students

photo of ribbon cutting ceremony at Cedar Hill ISD
Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson cut the ribbon at the opening of the new Teacher Supply Warehouse on Wednesday afternoon at the CHISD Teaching and Learning Center.

“We are thankful to all of the donors, Walmart of Cedar Hill, Atmos Energy and more, who made the Teacher Supply Warehouse possible,” Hudson said. “Our priority is ensuring that teachers have what they need to educate our scholars.”

To add to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, Collegiate Prep Elementary Scholar Skyler Lewis donated 50 coloring books that she created herself. Cedar Hill High School Culinary Arts Teacher Kathy Boyd made cookies for the occasion.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

airline industry 6 hours ago

2020 Was a Disastrous Year for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines

The Teacher Supply Warehouse opened earlier this month located at 1533 High Point Lane.The Teacher Supply Warehouse will be open every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Teachers will have access to a large variety of school supplies including face masks and backpacks. The supplies are only for current CHISD teachers and will require a sign-in and will have to notate the supplies they take from the warehouse.

To ensure everyone’s safety, only one person is allowed to shop at a time. Masks will be required to be worn at all times as well. The Teacher Supply Warehouse will be supervised by the Family and Community Engagement office. For more information, visit https://www.chisd.net/face and select Teacher Supply Warehouse.

Some items available at the Teacher Supply Warehouse are:

  • Wide Ruled Paper
  • College Ruled Paper
  • Wide Ruled Notebooks
  • College Ruled Notebooks
  • Composition Notebooks
  • Three-Ring Binders
  • Folders
  • Crayons
  • Pencils/Pens
  • Pencil Cases/Pouches
  • Erasers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Protractors
  • Face Masks
  • Backpacks
  • Water Bottles
  • Activity Books

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill ISDCedar HillAtmos Energygerald hudson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us