Cedar Hill ISD Celebrates New Teacher Supply Warehouse With Ribbon Ceremony

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson cut the ribbon at the opening of the new Teacher Supply Warehouse on Wednesday afternoon at the CHISD Teaching and Learning Center.

“We are thankful to all of the donors, Walmart of Cedar Hill, Atmos Energy and more, who made the Teacher Supply Warehouse possible,” Hudson said. “Our priority is ensuring that teachers have what they need to educate our scholars.”

To add to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, Collegiate Prep Elementary Scholar Skyler Lewis donated 50 coloring books that she created herself. Cedar Hill High School Culinary Arts Teacher Kathy Boyd made cookies for the occasion.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse opened earlier this month located at 1533 High Point Lane.The Teacher Supply Warehouse will be open every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Teachers will have access to a large variety of school supplies including face masks and backpacks. The supplies are only for current CHISD teachers and will require a sign-in and will have to notate the supplies they take from the warehouse.

To ensure everyone’s safety, only one person is allowed to shop at a time. Masks will be required to be worn at all times as well. The Teacher Supply Warehouse will be supervised by the Family and Community Engagement office. For more information, visit https://www.chisd.net/face and select Teacher Supply Warehouse.

Some items available at the Teacher Supply Warehouse are: