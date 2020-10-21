Cedar Hill ISD Approves Salary Adjustment, Stipend for Employees

The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved two proposals aimed at rewarding employees during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Board approved a three percent salary adjustment for auxiliary employees and a reliability stipend for all staff at Monday's board meeting.

"The Board is very appreciative of all the CHISD Employees," Cedar Hill ISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said. "We can never thank them enough for everything they do for our scholars. After looking at several proposals, the Trustees decided to move forward on this plan to reward our employees."

The three percent increase impacts custodial, maintenance, food service, and tech support staff, Cedar Hill ISD said.

According to Cedar Hill ISD, the minimum hourly rates will be adjusted to reflect the change and remain competitive. The total cost will be approximately $106,636.

The reliability stipend is a one-time payroll cost of approximately $428,488.

Cedar Hill ISD said staff members will receive the stipend in November when district officials hand deliver checks to the staff members before the Thanksgiving break.