CDC watchful as COVID-19 spikes, new booster on the horizon

Covid cases are on the rise again. Hospitalizations have spiked noticeably since the beginning of July. But doctors say we're far from a place of panic. There's also promising new protection on the horizon as a highly contagious new variant spreads.

As North Texas prepares for the return to school and enjoys the last bit of summer, the CDC is keeping a close watch on those COVID cases. In the first hospitalization spike, we’ve seen this year, just over 8,000 hospital admissions were reported on July 22. That was up 12% compared to the prior week.

Dr. Rogelio Castaneda spoke with us briefly in between treating patients at ER of Texas, a 24/7 emergency care facility in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Actually, as a matter of fact, I have two cases right now here in the emergency department,” Castaneda said.

He’s seen more COVID patients over the last couple of weeks, compared to the start of summer. Not an extreme spike, but noticeable.

“I have talked to other providers in the metroplex in Dallas, and all the emergency departments are getting busier due to COVID,” he said.

Because the virus mutates rapidly, Castaneda says it’s here to stay. NBC News Doctor John Torres weighed in as well. He said people are staying indoors to avoid extreme heat, creating the perfect environment for infection.

“On top of that, there’s a new variant out there, EG-5, which is turning out to be the dominant variant we’re seeing right now and that’s a little more contagious we think, but fortunately not any more deadly,” said Torres.

Science is working to keep up, though. The FDA recently approved a formula for another booster that is expected to protect against the new dominant strain.

“And then the CDC will decide when and where and who gets it,” Torres said. “More than likely, it will be in the fall, they think for those 60 and above and those that are more vulnerable.”

As for the general population, he said it’s a wait-and-see game. Both Torres and Castaneda agree the good news is the numbers aren’t anywhere near where they were this time last year, but vigilance is still key.

The rules of isolation for infected individuals remain the same. Five days of isolation with symptoms. Five days of wearing a mask in public.