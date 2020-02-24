CBP Seizes $18M Worth of Methamphetamine at US-Mexico Border

Authorities discovered drugs valued at more than $18 million in a truck transporting a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli last week at a facility in the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The discovery was made Feb. 16 at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

The CBP said officers removed and seized 895 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $18 million, 202 pounds of marijuana valued at $40,000 and 8.82 pounds of heroin valued at $353,000.

"This was truly a notable seizure in the commercial environment," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "Our officers' ability to maintain an excellent enforcement posture while keeping trade flowing and uninterrupted is one of our main priorities."