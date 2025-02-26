CBD shops watching SB 3 closely that could ban THC products

At Discover CBD of Texas in Grapevine owner Christopher Luebker likes to focus his attention on hemp-derived CBD products.

Lately, he's paid close attention to the state capital and Senate Bill 3.

“We stay in tune with the Texas Legislature, for sure,” Discover CBD of Texas owner Christopher Luebker said. “I've got to say, I've got a copy of the bill that I've gone through.”

Senate Bill 3 would ban the possession and manufacturing of THC products.

“Now it would eliminate probably 80% of our product, unfortunately," Luebker said.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has listed SB 3 as one of his top priority bills.

Luebker was most concerned the bill would target all products which he said would not be fair to some of his customers.

“That would lose the availability for the health and wellness aspects,” Luebker said. “I know they're targeting more people that they consider using it for recreational, is what they're wanting to do. But they're not dividing between the health and wellness and the recreational aspects of the product.”

He added it will have a financial impact on businesses like his.

“I’d have to lay off the employees that I have,” Luebker said. “I mean, we'd have to close up the store, you know. So, it definitely affects us financially.”

He also felt that the financial ripple effect would go beyond Texas.

“It's going to ripple across Colorado, California, everywhere where they're allowed to manufacture,” Luebker said. “It's also going to push all manufacturing out of Texas. You know, which hurts, which is good for everybody else's economy, bad for ours.”

If passed, the ban would go into effect in September. Shops would have until January 2026 to comply.