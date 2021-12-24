Caught on Video: ‘Pooch Pirate' Dog Steals Neighbor's Delivery

A dog in Lubbock hauled away a box of treats from a neighbor's porch and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Video posted on Nextdoor showed the dog carrying off a ten-pound box of dog treats, stopping a couple of times to get a better grip of the stolen goods.

In a social media post, the homeowner said the dog, later identified as Kit Kat, left the other packages on the porch.

The 'pooch' pirate lives near the home and had escaped from the fence, according to Kit Kat's owner, to make the heist.