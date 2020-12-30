Caught on Camera: Street Stunt Drivers At It Again in Dallas

It was mayhem on the streets of Dallas early Wednesday.

Video taken about 1 a.m. showed what appeared to be a street stunt event that shut down an intersection in Dallas. Crowds and cars were seen filling the entire intersection at I-35E and Empire Central. Fireworks were flying and people were even hanging out of cars performing stunts, with some vehicles swinging dangerously close to spectators.

Minutes later, Dallas police were seen clearing the scene, but it's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Dallas police have not yet responded to NBC 5's requests for more information.

It's another example of the issues Dallas city leaders have been trying to crack down on for years, especially in recent months.

The Dallas Police Department has an established task force to focus on street racing and intersection takeovers by these drivers and their spectators. They say task force officers are typically scheduled on weekend nights when the incidents occur.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mayhem in Dallas overnight. At 1AM, a photojournalist working for @NBCDFW captured a street stunt event that shut down the intersection of Empire Central & Stemmons. @DallasPD cleared the scene but it's another example of issues @CityOfDallas is cracking down on pic.twitter.com/wBbuTCNZ8i — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) December 30, 2020

In the past year, DPD has put up police towers and barricades to discourage drivers from re-entering areas where stunts are performed. In Oak Cliff, the city put up traffic calming cones to deter street racing.

But in a recent meeting, Dallas city leaders said while those measures have made improvements in those areas, vehicles are appearing in new locations.

Earlier in December, Dallas City Council talked about these issues while asking police and Texas lawmakers to help them boost enforcement.

"Our residents are counting on us and in a lot of ways, they feel helpless. And that bothers me," Mayor Eric Johnson said during the virtual meeting. Click here to read more.

So far this year, the city has added a new law that includes the threat of tickets for racing spectators and now, they say tougher state laws are needed to seize vehicles involved in racing and stunt driving.

“I don’t think we solve this problem until we figure out how to make it known, that, in the city of Dallas, if you’re going to partake in this type of behavior you’re going to lose the vehicle. And that gets everybody’s attention. That’s involved in this stuff because that’s what they’re proud of,” said District 1 Councilman Adam McGough.

Dallas police say attention on social media seems to be part of the motivation in these stunts.