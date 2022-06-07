Caught On Camera: Dallas County Deputy Helps Save Child's Life

A Dallas County sheriff's deputy happened to be at the right place at the right time to help save a child's life.

Stopped at the intersection at I-35 and Camp Wisdom last month, Deputy Keith Rose was just waiting for the traffic light to change when a woman carrying her lifeless child came running to his squad car.

Mother Daniella Armijo was headed to the pharmacy to pick up some items for her sick 4-year-old when she realized the child was unresponsive.

"In that moment she started having a seizure. I thought she was playing, but she was having a seizure. I didn’t think about anything and just got out of the car and started screaming for help," said Armijo.

The squad car dash camera caught the mother running to his door.

In the video, you can hear the deputy beginning CPR on the unresponsive child.

For more than 60 seconds, you can hear the officer patting the child on the back and doing chest compressions constantly saying "Come on, baby."

Drivers in the area also stopped to provide assistance as the officer continued CPR and called for paramedics.

Nearly two minutes into the video you can hear the child begin to whimper as the deputy yells "That's it, baby!"

A deputy with Dallas County for 35 years, Rose said he trains new officers to be prepared for anything but has never had a situation like this.

"Been in a lot of situations, but nothing like this," said Rose. "It feels good. Just been concerned with how the baby is doing. That's been my main concern."

Four-year-old Sophia is now back at home and feeling better after a short stay at Children's Medical Center. Her mother says the child suffered a seizure after battling a stomach bug that left her dehydrated and credits the deputy with saving her life.

"I'm very thankful for what he did," said Armijo.