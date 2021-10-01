Cattle Drive to Waxahachie Kicks Off NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Stampede

The Fort Worth Herd cattle drive is taking place on Friday to help kick-off the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed.

According to the Waxahachie Convention and Visitors Bureau, the cattle drive will take place at 12 p.m. and will travel from the Stockyards to historic downtown Waxahachie.

"What would a stampede be without cattle?" Texas Motorplex General Manager Andy Carter said. "We reached out to our friends in Cowtown, and the Fort Worth Herd wanted to come and help kick things off right. Plus, they heard that a cowboy would ride all day to spend one night in Waxahachie, so it's only fitting that they stop and see the sites in the historic downtown on their way to the Texas Motorplex."

The "Stampede of Speed" is a 9-day event beginning Saturday, Oct. 2 with the Night Lights sky-lantern festival. The event will conclude with the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals from Oct. 7 to 10.

The Waxahachie Convention and Visitors Bureau said the week of activities will highlight the economic benefit of motorsports in Texas and provide a variety of entertainment options for sports fans from across the state and around the country.

The event will include a music festival, barbeque cook-off, beer expo, bull riding, pub crawl, movie night, racing and more.

A schedule and additional information can be found at www.stampedeofspeed.com or www.texasmotorplex.com.