Catholic leaders in North Texas reflect on Pope Francis's health battle, impact in the US

Faith leaders in North Texas are thinking of Pope Francis as his health battle continues.

The pope has been hospitalized with pneumonia and kidney issues since Valentine’s Day – and the Vatican says his condition remains critical.

The pope’s health struggles have been drawing concern from Catholics worldwide including church officials in the Metroplex.

“I think there’s a great deal of concern and also compassion for the person of Pope Francis, who he is,” said Bishop Michael Olson with the Fort Worth Diocese.

In the Diocese of Fort Worth, a portrait of Pope Francis hangs next to one of Bishop Michael Olson, who was tapped to lead this diocese by the pope in 2014.

“I’ve had several meetings with him throughout that time, just about once a year,” said Olson. “And I find him to be remarkable.”

The bishop said Pope Francis has made an impression with his kindness and compassion, but also through his dedication to the church in North and South America.

“As he told me, that really the church and particularly the Dallas-Fort Worth area and here in the Diocese of Fort Worth, we’re a bridge within the one America,” said Olson.

The bishop said at this moment, Catholics should pray for the man in a medical crisis – and for the church he leads on earth.

“Yet I feel hopeful that there’s a chance for recovery for him personally, and certainly at the very least the freedom from pain,” said Olson.