Catholic Diocese of Dallas to Reinstate Obligation to Attend Mass in Person

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas has announced that congregants will soon be obligated to once again attend Sunday Mass in person.

In March 2020, Bishop Edward Burns waived the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation for health and safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, after consulting with other priests and in light of the improved COVID-19 conditions in Texas and across the country, Bishop Burns informed the clergy that the dispensation will be lifted in the Diocese of Dallas on Aug. 15.

"I'm forever grateful to the men, women, and young people who worshiped from home or followed restrictions in our churches to stay safe and faithful through the very difficult challenges of the past year," Bishop Burns said. "It will be a joyful day for me to see our churches filled again. I look forward to seeing you all in Church."

The televised Mass that is offered online and on local television stations will continue to be available, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas said.

A video message from Bishop Burns as well as the entire decree lifting the dispensation is available online.