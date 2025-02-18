Catholic Charities refugee program lays off 59 employees due to pause on federal funds

One of the largest refugee resettlement programs in North Texas is raising concerns about its ability to help families after its funding from the federal government was frozen.

Catholic Charities Dallas tells NBC 5 it’s had to lay off 59 employees and the program has been left scrambling to find ways to keep supporting documented refugees.

Javed Nooriwal wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for Catholic Charities.

Nearly 20 years ago, the nonprofit’s refugee program helped Nooriwal flee Afghanistan and make a new life in North Texas.

“Going to school, showing the way of life in the United States, they are part of my life, actually,” said Nooriwal. “They are part of my siblings’ life.”

Now the future for other documented refugees is in doubt.

Catholic Charities Dallas said three weeks ago, the Trump Administration’s federal funding freeze shut off all support to their refugee program, which depends entirely on the US State Department to pay the bills.

“Even though the programs have not been technically suspended or halted, the funding for them has been frozen,” said Catholic Charities CEO Dave Woodyard. “So it has essentially the same effect.”

Because of the freeze, Catholic Charities Dallas has laid off 59 employees this week.

With around 180 refugee families recently arriving in North Texas as part of their program, Catholic Charities has been trying to find a way to afford the cost of helping them – including potentially turning to the community.

“If we can’t get paid for what we’re doing, then we’re at risk for basically going upside down,” said Woodyard.

Refugee advocates said the program has been a lifeline for legally documented refugees, including many on special visas who helped the US military in Afghanistan.

They hope Catholic Charities can find a way to keep operating, giving a new generation the chance to start a life here.

“My hope is for the current administration, that they can reinstate that and think of the refugees because this country is actually built by refugees,” said Nooriwal.

NBC 5 reached out to the US State Department to ask how long the freeze of funding to refugee services was expected to last.

A State Department spokesperson says, “Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Marco Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review. This includes State Department funding for domestic organizations that receive and help resettle refugees. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda. This is a 90-day pause to allow a thorough review to occur. Programs that serve the national interest will continue, those that don’t will not.”