Catholic Charities refugee program cuts Dallas workers amid federal funding freeze

The Catholic Charities of Dallas Inc. is cutting more than 60 employees in its refugee resettlement program amid federal program changes under the new presidential administration.

The organization laid off 63 workers in the group effective earlier this week, according to a letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission. Catholic Charities of Dallas will continue operations of non-federally funded programs, the letter said.

The move comes after President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program last month.

The Dallas group’s refugee program is for those ­fleeing war, conflict and persecution — and seeking safety in another country.