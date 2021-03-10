Catholic Charities Hosts Mega Food Drop Serving 1,000 Dallas-Area Families

Catholic Charities Dallas is hosting an event providing over 50,000 meals and diapers to needy families in and around Dallas.

The mega food drive, hosted in collaboration with Dallas Love Field, North Texas Food Bank, and Hope Supply Company, will take place at Love Connection Parking Lot, located at 6814 Harry Hines Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 12.

The event will serve more than 1000 families in the Dallas area, Catholic Charities Dallas said.

Catholic Charities Dallas distributed more than 6 million meals last year, and the organization is planning to exceed that number in 2021.

The organization has added two additional trucks to the fleet, doubling its capacity to deliver food to the communities in need, Catholic Charities Dallas said.

“Our goal is to augment our daily efforts with large-scale food distribution events that create a meaningful impact in the shortest amount of time,” Dave Woodyard, President and CEO of Catholic Charities, said. “On top of the already challenging pandemic, the winter storm in February created long-lasting hardships for millions of families. Catholic Charities and its incredibly supportive partners are responding to provide relief and support to those struggling the most.”

To volunteer at this food distribution event opportunities, visit https://www.ccdallas.org/get-involved/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/.

Those planning to receive food or diapers should pre-register at https://programs.501ops.com/organization/35/dp/home/food_pantry_form_1_1.