Catholic Charities Fort Worth Calls on Community Help Amid Funding Crisis

A North Texas organization is calling on the community for help while trying to meet increased demands amid a funding deficit.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth is a faith-based organization that helps connect people to resources and financial assistance, says Community Care program manager Courtney Walker. Since January, Walker says the Community Care program has assisted more than 1,600 people in Tarrant County.

“What we’re seeing right now is a very large population of individuals that are coming to us that need assistance with utilities and rent. We were awarded money for these specific needs in April, and we have just about exhausted those monies,” Walker said. “I think historically, we’ve served very low-income individuals and now we’re seeing that move into our earning families as well.”

According to Walker, Catholic Charities Fort Worth is funded through private donations, along with federal money, and community collaboration. Right now, the organization is experiencing a critical funding deficit of $1.1 million with a projected annual loss of $2 million.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The decrease in funding means many of the programs offered are at risk of being suspended, according to the organization.

“We’ll be referring them to other agencies or other nonprofits,” Walker said. “More often than not, those agencies are few and far between. They’ve already spent their money as well.”

According to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, an average of 700-800 families in Tarrant County have been evicted each week since March of 2022. Program leaders fear the number could rise if the financial gap isn’t filled.

“This financial drought for financial assistance for communities is widespread across the county,” Walker said. “$1 will do, you know? If all of us pitched in a dollar, that would go really far.”

For more information, click here.