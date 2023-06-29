Cat reunited with owner after firefighters save him from Fort Worth housefire

Fort Worth firefighters reunited a cat with its owner after rescuing the cat from a house fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters searching a burning home on the 800 block of Boyce Avenue spotted a cat inside the residence and took the pet outside.

Firefighters shared photos of the cat, known as Meadows, on Twitter, saying that as the fire at the home was being brought under control Meadows was given water and oxygen.

Meadows as soon after reunited with his owner who greeted him with an "ice cold drink."

There were no reported injuries to humans.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire and a damage report has not yet been provided.

