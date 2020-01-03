Grapevine

Case of Bedford Man Found Dead in Grapevine Wooded Area Ruled a Homicide

Omar Gonzalez, of Bedford, found lying face down in a wooded area with "sharp force injuries"

By Brian Roth

Medical examiner records say Omar Deleon Gonzalez, 35, was found dead at about 9:51 a.m. with "sharp force injuries" in the 800 block of East Dove Loop Road.
Grapevine PD

The case of a man found dead New Year's Day in a wooded area near a Grapevine apartment building is now considered to be a homicide, authorities say.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 35-year-old Omar Deleon Gonzalez was found dead with "sharp force injuries" at about 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Dove Loop Road.

Online medical records indicated the Bedford man's death was ruled a homicide.

The scene is adjacent to the Wildwood Creek Apartments where a resident told police he looked out his window and saw Gonzalez's body lying face down in a wooded area.

Investigators noted there was evidence of foul play but did not believe anyone else was in danger, police said.

No other details were made available.

