Case of Bedford Man Found Dead in Grapevine Wooded Area Ruled a Homicide

The case of a man found dead New Year's Day in a wooded area near a Grapevine apartment building is now considered to be a homicide, authorities say.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 35-year-old Omar Deleon Gonzalez was found dead with "sharp force injuries" at about 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Dove Loop Road.

Online medical records indicated the Bedford man's death was ruled a homicide.

The scene is adjacent to the Wildwood Creek Apartments where a resident told police he looked out his window and saw Gonzalez's body lying face down in a wooded area.

We are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area near an apartment complex this morning. Our full news release is online: https://t.co/1BwLwpWEQm pic.twitter.com/De5WemqmbC — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) January 1, 2020

Investigators noted there was evidence of foul play but did not believe anyone else was in danger, police said.

No other details were made available.