Casa Mañana's ‘Cats' goes country in new Stockyards-themed production

Theatergoers will recognize the set for Casa Mañana's new production of "Cats."

Thursday afternoon was one of the last rehearsals before Casa Mañana opens its newest production, "Cats."

"It's like our advertising says, come see 'Cats.' You ain't seen it like this before," Casa Mañana Executive Director Wally Jones said. "We kinda take the original and basically 'cowboyafy' it!"

That's because new licensing agreements to produce "Cats" require different sets from the original, which was a junkyard. Casa Mañana's "Cats" takes place in the Stockyards.

The dancing is different too. Director and choreographer Parker Esse gives it a more country western feel to go with the set.

"I think they're gonna be amazed at how accurately we've been able to recreate the Stockyards here," Jones said. "So you may see some cats wearing some boots. There may be some bandanas."

Tammy Spencer is the wardrobe supervisor in charge of those feline cowboy looks.

"We get to sew a lot of snaps on this one," Spencer said, working a needle and thread as a dog barked in the wardrobe room, the canine companion of the lead cat actress. "So we don't only do wardrobe; we do dog sitting!"

"My wife would say I'm not a cat person," Jones said. "But I have a cat, and I like the cat. All of our furniture is protected because it's a cat."

Cats can be divisive. Some people just aren't "cat people." People have also had strong opinions about the musical "Cats."

"I love the show," Jones said. "I think the music is iconic, and it kinda gives you goosebumps when you hear that Jellicle Ball kick in."

Casa Mañana is ready to convert those who aren't in the "Cats" (or cats) camp.

"So people who love it, love it even more here," Jones said. "And people who don't really understand it kinda come here and say, now I kinda get it."

"Cats" opens at Casa Mañana on Saturday, May 31 and runs through June 8. For ticket information, click here.