Virtual Learning Begins Across North Texas School Districts

Many North Texas school districts started the year online Monday, all with a similar goal of making sure this virtual semester is unlike the last.

Monday marked the first day of middle school and Brynley Inglis rushed out of bed --- even if just to grab some breakfast and head back to her bedroom to log on to class.

"I was nervous for leaving elementary going to middle school and with it being online I was more nervous but when we were actually on school it felt like a regular school day relieved all the nerves," Inglis said.

Her day was a mix of video introductions to teachers and new students as well as figuring out software and tackling some basic assignments.

Virtual learning kicked off in more than a dozen districts across the area. Most districts reported relatively few hiccups and teachers and administrators breathed a sigh of relief after a summer of uncertainty and chasing moving targets.

"We're really proud of the results we had the first day," Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan said. "We're not satisfied we know there are some bumps in the road and we're going to try to fix those on day two, rather than day one. And if there are parents who had a difficult day we want to hear from you. "

Some parents said they were a little overwhelmed. Technology teams and principals tried to help and most parents said that's all they could ask for.

"They're learning, we're learning, everyone's learning, but it went well if the rest of these few weeks or however long we've got go as smooth as this morning, I think we'll be in good shape," said Wendi Inglis, Brynley's mom.