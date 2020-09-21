Virtual Learners Defend Its Practice

While many parents are eager to get their kids back in the classroom there are more parents speaking out about how virtual learning is working for them.

From board meetings to parent protests, we've heard so many people talk about why virtual learning isn't working and from her Arlington home, Kathy Martin just doesn't get it.

"I get angry, I get frustrated" said Martin. "Even when I hear the teachers talk about it, it's negative and it's frustrating because it's been very positive for us."

Kathy is working from home and alongside her granddaughter Zoey Bales who's doing virtual learning for sixth grade.

"I kinda like it more than on-campus school because I learn more and I am not as shy to ask questions," said Bales.

Like most middle-schoolers, Zoey admits school can be tough. She said academics are harder and social pressures and sometimes it keeps her from paying attention or speaking up when she doesn't get the lesson.

At home, that's all gone and Zoe's grades have shot up.

"Shes A/B honor roll and she's never been that. Math, she struggles in Math and that's where she has the B, her confidence is growing every day," said Martin.

Virtual Learning may be new for the masses but it's not totally new. Some districts like Grapevine-Colleyville ISD have offered totally virtual programs for years.

Last April, we met Hannah Faulkner who got a full ride to college after her grades shot up in the virtual school run by Dr. Kaye Rogers.

"If you're looking for an academic challenger, we have students who are athletes, actors, actresses," said Rogers.

Statistics aren't out yet on the impact virtual learning has had on the mainstream, and Zoey admits she misses her friends.

"If the virus gets safe enough we can go, I will probably go back," she said.

But in the meantime, Kathy said all of us need to stop judging it as the inferior choice.

"For us, it's been great and I feel like it's great for other people to we just don't know it, and I don't want the kids to feel like they're lesser than because they're doing virtual schooling," said Martin.

Schools across the nation considering making it a permanent option.