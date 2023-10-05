Working together is one secret to Trinity Heights Talented and Gifted's Blue Ribbon Honor

In a quiet little Trinity Heights neighborhood in Dallas, there’s a lot of chatter about some pretty big math.

Jerri Gillespie and Moises Lucio work together as a team tackling algebra, which is Jerri’s strong suit.

"I prefer reading," said Lucio.

"I've been with Moises for three years in fifth grade. And so we become really close in," said Gillespie.

"He likes reading more. So when I need help on essays or something, I can always know I can text him or go to him in class, like, what should I read?"

Trinity Heights Talented and Gifted in Dallas ISD has doubled down on creating relationships between students, they work in pairs complimenting each other, and like some other Blue Ribbon schools, have teachers sometimes stay with the same students year after year, fostering another relationship.

"I think because of our campus, being close-knit, very small and intimate. And I've been with my students in sixth grade, and having that relationship with them, and constantly building that relationship, and incorporating academics on top of it was the pivotal moment of them reaching academic success," said Teresa Walter, teacher.

Their test scores shot up, earning them the Blue Ribbon honor.

"I knew they were gonna succeed, because I had all faith, and I still did. they say it’s really not anything complicated," said Walter.