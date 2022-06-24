Technology Camp Helps Keep Learning Going Through Summer Months

What we all knew as summer camp has really evolved these days into summer learning.

"This is the first time I’ve done something technical with robotics and coding," said Andre Hernandez, a student in Arlington ISD's Camp Innovation.

Hernandez may have come to camp to play with all the robots and drones but once he got here he says he learned so much more.

"It’s been much more difficult and I increased my knowledge," he said.

The district is using new technology to teach kids about coding which has been “the thing” in education for a while now. But teachers say it’s about more than just building computer scientists.

"They have an awful lot of fun but they work super hard to be able to find solutions and find success to be able to solve challenges," said Susan Anderson, one of the organizers.

While many of the skills are the type you can use in any profession, Andre says, why not double down on the obvious. He’s thinking about becoming a scientist or computer programmer.