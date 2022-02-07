Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
Teacher pay

Teachers to Lobby State Lawmakers for Pay Increases as Educator Shortage Grows

Texas has worked for years, decades even, to increase teacher pay

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

Teachers say if their pay doesn't increase soon, schools won't have enough educators to keep classes in session.

While there have been significant gains made for the highest performing teachers in many districts overall teacher pay is still below other states in the nation.

It was the biggest concern for Texas teachers polled in November, beating out safety issues.

In November, 45% of teachers polled were calling for better pay, in January, 12% said they felt safe at work. The statistics appear to show teachers are feeling underpaid and undervalued.

"I heard last year people having breakdowns and anxiety, at the beginning of the school year I had a seizure and the doctor said most likely it's related to stress," said George Cuba, a teaching assistant in Irving Independent School District.

The American Federation of Teachers is a professional organization for teachers. They're planning to lobby state lawmakers to improve teacher pay this year, citing hazardous working conditions during the pandemic, and increased workloads to improve learning losses and minimize the impact of the pandemic.

"It's very upsetting I entered this career knowing I could not have this as a sole income when I have a family so I put my personal life on hold as many other teachers do of course," said Houston Independent School District teacher Nicolette Balough.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

winter storm Feb 3

School Districts Make Plans to Protect Buildings During Winter Storm

Grapevine Colleyville ISD Jan 31

Childcare Worker Shortage Could Make Teacher Shortage Worse

The issues are all leading to what AFT warns is a growing teacher shortage in Texas and across the country.

"Of every new teacher we're hiring, 50% of them are leaving after the first year that's an alarming number," said Zeph Capo, President, American Federation of Teachers, Texas. "We're not going to be able to keep up with the number of teachers retiring right now."

This article tagged under:

Teacher payCarter in the classroomAmerican Federation of Teachers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us