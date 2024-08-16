Teachers start school with training in new engaging science labs

North Texas Science teachers are set to introduce new, more innovative science labs.

Remember science labs where you were looking under a microscope trying to find cells. Well, the latest new and improved view of cells is nothing like the grainy images you may remember.

"Oh, you're looking at basically the cells of a plant. So, we always tell students that the plants are boxy cells and you can actually see that every now and then. If you scroll really close, you can see like the nucleus of the cells it's pretty cool," said Aubrey Otero.

She teaches 9th-grade biology at Byron Nelson High School in Northwest ISD. She was amazed to see and learn about a new dye, that helps students clearly see the concepts she's taught for years.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"The collaboration is awesome. Being with other teachers from other states. She's from Missouri and she's from North Carolina and I'm from Texas. So it's kind of fun to see, like, how we teach differently and how our states are different," she said.

The training from the National Science and Math Initiative aims to help elevate lab science in classrooms across America. They brought educators here to Fort Worth to teach one another.

The lab we observed was taught by Jose Martinez from JJ Pierce High School in Richardson ISD.

Teachers say working together is one thing, but actually sitting in the seats and being students rather than teachers, that's where the real magic lies. Mark Kerkhoff and Richard Taylor both teach science at Sherman ISD.

"It's a big difference between being in front of the class and being part of the class And so it helps to, like I said, have that paradigm shift to be able to see it from the other perspective," said Taylor.

"I think it's huge because we see similar students, but yet we have our own takes on kind of what we're seeing. So we can kind of say, hey, are you seeing the same thing? Are you struggling with this? said Kerkhoff."

Now they start class with new tools, and clearly new views on how to make science labs even better.