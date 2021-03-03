Teachers Face Competition From Meatpackers and Warehouse Workers for Priority Access to Vaccine

Governor Greg Abbott's repeal of the mask mandate comes as teachers were in the middle of a strong fight to get priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine. This access has had the support of many lawmakers but hasn't come and now stakes are even higher.

Returning to the classroom, this past fall, divided many of us. Teachers demonstrated in the streets and spoke at all night school board meetings saying they didn't feel safe. After months of masked teaching, those same teachers want to know why they're not front and center to get vaccines.

"They want to call teachers essential workers but you don't want to put us higher up in the line," said Kim Martinez, a teacher's aide in Arlington ISD. "We work in one of the germiest places next to the hospital."

Unlike the beginning of the school year, there is not a lot of division on this issue. Parents, superintendents, the governor and members of the State Board of Education have all said teachers should be next in line to get the shot.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is not what teachers signed up for when they decided to go into this profession," said Kevin Ellis, Chair of the State Board of Education. "There's no other profession as critical as our teachers"

After months of promises, there has been nothing announced about vaccines for teachers. Instead, there was an announcement from Governor Greg Abbott that the state was "100% back open."

On Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency issued a statement saying school boards have the "full authority to determine their local mask policy" and that their current practices on masks may continue unchanged.

So what gives? Texas' Chief Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford who sits on the board that decides who gets the shots in what order said teachers aren't the only ones making a strong case to be next in line.

"Those essential occupations we've been looking at those to see which ones are most likely to get infected. Some of them are being impacted severely, food processing plants, in Texas and nationwide warehouses talking about specific occupations and absolutely talking about teachers and educators," said Shuford.

From Texas beef to three of the nation's airlines with massive airline pilot bases here, and all those amazon warehouses.... all the business we have here puts Texas in a unique position where the nation could see empty store shelves if the people moving all the goods and products aren't healthy. Despite all that... the desire to move teachers up the list is high.

"We've heard them. They've been sending emails and letters, a lot of professional organizations have, we hear that. The sacrifices the teachers have to make to sacrifice our kids we're absolutely talking about them meeting after meeting after meeting," said Shuford.

It's all logical --- but still disappointing. Until you get that shot in the arm.

Shuford said it could still be weeks before they're able to say which groups, teachers, pilots, meatpackers will get priority to the shot.